Don Joder, 88, died April 29.
Don was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Omaha, Neb., and later moved to Cheyenne where he grew up raising Arabian horses. He attended the University of Wyoming where he served as the first handler of Cowboy Joe, the UW pony.
There Don met his wife of 65 years, Patricia Hunton. They were married in 1954 and moved to Denver where Don attended medical school at the University of Colorado. After graduation, he spent two years in the Army Medical Corp before joining Dr. Larry Cohen in Cheyenne to practice pediatrics. He left private practice to work in the Wyoming state health department for three years before joining the USAF.
Don enjoyed fly fishing, backpacking, skiing, woodworking and golf.
Don and Pattie had four children: Rocky, Sandy, Gina and David. He is survived by his children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private family service at a later date.
