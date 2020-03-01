Donald Harris

Donald Leo Harris, 65, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2019, after a long battle with COPD.
Don was born March 7, 1954, in Cheyenne. He was an auto mechanic extraordinaire, and was known for his sharp wit and wicked sense of humor.
Don is survived by his mother, Coletta; brothers, Jim (JoAnn), Charlie and Jeff; sisters, Mary and Colleen (Adam); nieces, Lindsay and Trina; and nephews, Blake, Owen and Drew. Brother, you will be missed!
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Harris.
A celebration of his life and antics will be at 1 p.m. today at Knights of Columbus Casey’s Club, 507 W. 28th St. in Cheyenne. Come break bread with us and bring your Don stories.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.