Helen Irene (Angell) Donaldson 1947-2020 Helen Irene (Angell) Donaldson, 73, of Cheyenne passed away December 28, 2020 at her home. She was born August 18, 1947 in Vallejo, California to Herman and Ina (Hendrix) Angell. Helen married Russell Donaldson February 14th, 1970 in Vallejo, California. She served honorably in the United States Navy and also attended California Baptist University. Helen was an avid reader, and very much loved her fur babies. Helen is survived by her husband; sister, Julie (Jimmy) Gaul of Napa, California; brother, Jim (Vivian) Angell of Wichita Falls, Texas; many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Aaron Angell; sister, Martha (Angell) Griffith. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.

