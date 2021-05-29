Russell S. Donaldson 1945-2021 Russell (Russ) Donaldson, 76, of Cheyenne passed away May 11, 2021. He was born March 6, 1945 in Cheyenne to Claud and Arthelia (Bell) Donaldson. Russ married Helen Angell February 14, 1970 in Vallejo, California. Russ served honorably in the United States Navy achieving the rate of Machinist Mate Third Class. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. After military service, Russ became a licensed hair dresser and barber in California and Wyoming winning several professionally judged competitions during his career. In his latter years, he took up carving and made walking canes that he sold at craft shows or gave away to friends. Russ was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years; his parents and his brother, James (Jim) Donaldson. He is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews as well as numerous in-laws.
