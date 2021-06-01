1945-2021 Russell S. Donaldson, 76, of Cheyenne died May 11. Russ was born March 6, 1945 in Cheyenne. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
