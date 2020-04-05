Donna Hartigan

Donna Elizabeth Hartigan, 88, of Cheyenne died March 30 in Cheyenne.
She was born July 8, 1931, in Colome, S.D.
Services will be announced at a later date.
To send the family condolences, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
