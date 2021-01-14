1924-2021 Claire E. "Betty" Doolittle, 96, of Cheyenne died January 13. She was born June 25, 1924. Visitation, Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service, Monday 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Family has requested no flowers, please. Service will be live streamed at www.schradercares.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Council annexes, rezones plot in north Cheyenne for new LCSD1 school
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
- Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases top 40,000 in Wyoming
- Guardian breaks ground on 45-unit residential living complex
- Cheney votes to impeach Trump, drawing some local, D.C. pushback
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Governor: Wyoming will fight any Biden regulations on energy
- McDaniel: Wyoming has become what America is
- COMEA to open low barrier winter shelter
- Bars, restaurants see glimmer of hope with return to late-night service
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.