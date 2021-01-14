Claire E. "Betty" Doolittle

 

1924-2021 Claire E. "Betty" Doolittle, 96, of Cheyenne died January 13. She was born June 25, 1924. Visitation, Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service, Monday 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Family has requested no flowers, please. Service will be live streamed at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Claire Doolittle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus