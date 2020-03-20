Doreen Oakley

Doreen Kay Oakley, 62, of Cheyenne died March 14 in Cheyenne after a brave fight with breast cancer.
She was born May 9, 1957, in Norfolk, Neb.
Doreen was a para educator for LCSD1 and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was a very active participant in the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, and in her free time, she and her husband loved to golf. When she wasn’t doing those things, she loved to spend time with her grandkids!
She is survived by her husband, Steven Oakley; her son, James Califf; her daughter, Jerusha Olivas; her grandchildren, Shane, Camilo, Symphony, Ashley, Robert, Phoenix, Orion, Ashlone, Cameron and Maliyah; and two great-grandchildren, Achilles and Isaiah.
Doreen was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Fuelberth; and her father, Glen Hixson.
Private family services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Please join Jerusha Olivas’ Facebook live to view the live webcast of the services.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Doreen’s honor to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative or Cheyenne Little Theatre Players.
