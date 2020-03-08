Dorothy Brown

Dorothy M. Brown, 81, of Cheyenne died March 3 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the result of a long fight with heart disease.
She was born May 20, 1938, in Torrington, daughter of Jesse and Sylvia Petty.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family doing puzzles and going to yard sales, and spending time with her dogs.
She leaves behind her daughters, Wanda Brown, Debbie Lewis (Glen) and Theresa L. Sampeck (Michael), all of Cheyenne. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Brown; and grandchildren, Loftis, Glenda, Lewis and Christian.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned.
Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
