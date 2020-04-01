Dorothy Faber

Dorothy Marie Faber, 92, died March 26 in Pagosa Springs, Colo.
She was born March 2, 1928, in Torrington.
Service will be held at a later date.
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 7:32 am
