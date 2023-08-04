Linda Louise Dorr 1949- In Loving Memory of Linda Louise Dorr (Oster) Linda Louise Dorr (Oster) was born in November of 1949 and passed away peacefully on July 16th, 2023, after displaying immense courage throughout her battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Linda was surrounded by her loving family as she made her peaceful transition. Linda was born in Cheyenne, WY, to Ralph and Ellen Oster. After graduating High School, Linda attended the University of Wyoming where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education. During her career, she made a positive impact working in the Bethel and Sumner school districts, as well as Sylvan Learning Center. Linda had many interests and hobbies that brought her joy. She enjoyed challenging herself with crossword puzzles, faithfully watching Jeopardy, reading, and expressing her talents through sewing and music. Nature held a special place in her heart, as she spent many hours at her cabin in Ashford. Linda is survived by her brother, Richard Oster of Cheyenne, WY and took immense pride in her role as a devoted mother and grandmother. Her daughters Jennifer, Danielle, and Elizabeth held a special place in her heart. She was a pillar of support and encouragement for her eight grandchildren, always cheering them on in their various activities, and recently added two great granddaughters. A private graveside service in memory of Linda Louise Dorr (Oster) will take place on August 3rd, 2023, at Auburn Mountainview Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at her daughter Elizabeth's home, where friends and family can gather to honor and remember Linda's life. Linda's beautiful spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Auburn Valley Humane Society in Auburn, WA. 2023
