Dorrace Moffitt-Pittman

Dorrace “Dori” W. Moffitt-Pittman, 95, of Greeley passed away May 7.
She was born May 26, 1924, to Sherman and Nora (Reel) Wallace in Bushnell, Neb. She was a graduate of Central High in Cheyenne.
On Feb. 14, 1946, she married James E. Moffitt in Cheyenne.
Survivors include her son, Kent (Lorrie) Moffitt; her daughter, Nancy (Bob) Dethloff; granddaughters, Sandy (Clay) Luce and Sara (Ben) Duran; a great grandson, William M. Duran; plus several nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Nora Wallace; her husband, James E. Moffitt; a son, James Kirk Moffitt; her brothers, Clyde, Russell, Lloyd, Merle, Arthur and Delbert; and her sisters, Mary, Maie and Faye.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
