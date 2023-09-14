Dale Edwin Doty 1928-Dale Edwin Doty, 95, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Dale was born on June 12, 1928 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to George Virgil Doty and Goldie Spafford Doty. Dale was the third of twelve children (11 of whom reached adulthood). He graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1946. His Mother was a nationally recognized 4-H leader and Dale was recognized as a State Winner of the 4-H Home Beautification Project in 1947. Dale married Virginia “Ginger” Drake on October 15, 1950 at the First Christian Church in Fort Morgan. In 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seabee in Alaska and the South Pacific until his discharge in 1955. Dale was a mechanical genius and an entrepreneur. He patented the miniature windmill lawn ornament in 1964 and formed the Doty Manufacturing Company in the early 1960s. In addition to his manufacturing endeavors, he built “Funway Park” a go-kart track and miniature golf course that was enjoyed by the community for many years. Later, Dale purchased and operated a lawn mower and saw sharpening business in Fort Morgan. Dale and Ginger relocated to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1979 and Dale again opened a lawn mower and saw shop business. In addition to his mechanical and engineering skills, Dale became a skilled furniture maker and wood worker. He presented many beautiful pieces of furniture to his family and friends. He spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona with his constant companion, Ines Valentine. Most recently, he handcrafted hundreds of twelve-inch miniature windmills and delighted in giving them to family, friends and associates. He will be missed greatly by his family and all who knew him. Dale is survived by his five children, Rick (Paula), Lafayette CO, Russ (Stephanie), Broomfield CO, Janice (Ed) Zurasky, Indian Lakes Estates, FL, Rolly, Gardnerville NV and Karen (Lenny) Swearingen, Cheyenne WY., his brother Ken Doty, Fort Collins CO, his sisters, Georgia Hultquist, Fort Morgan, CO, Shirley (Bob) Kula, Fort Morgan CO, Joyce Oden, Vancouver WA, Udella McConnell, Fort Collins CO and Lorie Wageman, Tualatin OR, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ginger, brothers Gene, Don, Burke and Larry, and his grandson Justin Morgan Doty. A memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church in Fort Morgan, Saturday, September 23rd at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. 2023
