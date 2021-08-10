Harumitsu W. Doty

 

Harumitsu W. Doty 1951-2021 Harumitsu W. Doty, 69, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at his home on Sunday, August 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Harumitsu was born September 18, 1951 in Naha, Okinawa, a son of Keith and Mitsue (Takamine) Doty. Harumitsu served honorably in the United States Air Force and enjoyed working as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. He will be remembered as a "quiet giant" who was a strong and protective father to his four daughters, encouraging them to be independent. He also loved the outdoors including fishing and hiking. Harumitsu is survived by his daughters, Jenniffer (Matthew) Blaylock, Deanna (John) Hebert, Kristy Wilmarth (Orlando Montez) and Andrea Doty (Derek Varela); one sister; and nine grandchildren, Brantson, Robert, Ethan, Ashen, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Tyler, Kristofer and Bexley. He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Helen Doty. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Monday, August 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.

