...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNINGS ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM THIS
EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 304, 305,
307, 308, AND 310...
With the sun setting this evening...temperatures are cooling and
humidity is slowly increasing. Winds have shown indications of
decreasing as well. Therefore...the Red Flag Warnings will be
allowed to expire on time at 8 PM this evening.
To plant a tree in memory of Harumitsu Doty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Harumitsu W. Doty 1951-2021 Harumitsu W. Doty, 69, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at his home on Sunday, August 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Harumitsu was born September 18, 1951 in Naha, Okinawa, a son of Keith and Mitsue (Takamine) Doty. Harumitsu served honorably in the United States Air Force and enjoyed working as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. He will be remembered as a "quiet giant" who was a strong and protective father to his four daughters, encouraging them to be independent. He also loved the outdoors including fishing and hiking. Harumitsu is survived by his daughters, Jenniffer (Matthew) Blaylock, Deanna (John) Hebert, Kristy Wilmarth (Orlando Montez) and Andrea Doty (Derek Varela); one sister; and nine grandchildren, Brantson, Robert, Ethan, Ashen, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Tyler, Kristofer and Bexley. He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Helen Doty. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Monday, August 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
