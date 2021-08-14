Harumitsu W. Doty

 

1951-2021 Harumitsu W. Doty, 69, of Cheyenne died August 8. He was born September 18, 1951 in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. A Vigil for the Deceased today at 4:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Monday, August 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Beth El Cemetery.

