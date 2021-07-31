Helen Doty 1950-2021 Helen Doty, 71 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Helen was born March 29, 1950 in Cheyenne, a daughter of the late Timoteo and Agnes (Montoya) Sandoval. Helen was a warm and caring person who enjoyed cooking family meals and welcoming others into her home. She was a wonderful homemaker and she committed herself to caring for her husband, daughters and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a courageous, strong-willed woman who loved her family dearly. Helen is survived by husband, Harumitsu Doty; daughters, Jenniffer Blaylock (Matthew), Deanna Hebert (John), Kristy Wilmarth (Orlando Montez) and Andrea Doty (Derek Varela); five brothers; two sisters; and nine grandchildren, Brantson, Robert, Ethan, Ashen, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Tyler, Kristofer and Bexley. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Doty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.