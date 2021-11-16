Vera C. Double 1937-2021 Vera C. Double, 84, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on November 12, 2021, at Davis Hospice Center. Vera was born on January 26, 1937, in New York City to Gregory and Bronislava Crantzewick, joining a sister, Lillian. After graduating High School, Vera worked for S&H Greenstamps. She married a dashing Marine, Kenneth Double, on July 3, 1962. They welcomed two daughters, Mary Jane and Sharon Leeann. In 1972 they moved to Cheyenne where Ken was a fire fighter at Warren AFB until his death in 1976. Vera then worked at JoEd Produce and WAFB Commissary, retiring in 1992. Vera spent time sewing, crocheting, cooking, and drawing and loved chocolate and ice cream! She enjoyed classical music, fantasy movies, traveling, socializing, bird watching and was an avid reader with a diverse library. Above all, she loved tending her beautiful gardens with her Pomeranian, Gabriel, at her side. Everyone who met Vera commented on how sweet she was. She was wise, understanding, curious, generous and never knew a stranger. She raised her daughters to be independent, kind, and open-minded. Vera was a happy person who always had a smile on her face, even when times got tough. She'd turn her face towards the sun and always look on the bright side. She was a strong, dignified woman with a heart of gold and a wonderful wife, mother, and friend who will be greatly missed by her loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry, her "son" Mark, and the many loving friends she made over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, beloved daughter Jane, and her "heart-dog" Gabe. Vera requested no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or Davis Hospice Center, Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place.