Jean Irene (Vogel) Dove 1929-2020 Jean Irene Dove, 91, of Cheyenne passed away Saturday, October 10,2020. She was born January 6, 1929 in Longmont, CO to Henry and Anna Vogel. She is survived by one sister Dorothy Miller of Imperial Nebraska; her children Jeffrey Dove of Greeley, CO and Carla Wilson of Broomfield, CO; five grandchildren Courtney Longley of Austin, TX, William, Grace, Sean, and Henry Wilson of Broomfield, CO; great grandson Ayden Longley of Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents;, brothers Carl, Emil, Ruben, Jake, Connie, Eddie, and Henry Vogel; sisters Marie Vogel, Emma Hay, Lydia Walker, and Ruth Ann Richart. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed at http://www.fumccheyenne.net. In light of the current pandemic, please feel free to wear a mask if you desire.
