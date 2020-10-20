Jean Irene (Vogel) Dove 1929-2020 Jean Irene Dove, 91, of Cheyenne died Saturday October 10, 2020. She is survived by one sister Dorothy Miller of Imperial Nebraska, her children Jeffrey Dove of Greeley, Colorado and Carla Wilson of Broomfield, Colorado. Five grandchildren, Courtney Longley of Austin, Texas and William Wilson, Grace Wilson, Sean Wilson and Henry Wilson all of Broomfield, Colorado along with her great grandson Ayden Longley of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Anna (Meier) Vogel, 7 brothers, Carl Vogel, Emil Vogel, Ruben Vogel, Jake Vogel, Connie Vogel, Eddie Vogel and Henry Vogel and 4 sisters Marie Vogel, Emma Hay, Lydia Walker and Ruth Ann Richart. Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in the spring of 2021. For the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
