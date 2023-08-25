1965-2023 Janet Drong, 58, of Cheyenne died August 22. Janet was born January 18, 1965, in Wayne, Michigan. No services are scheduled at this time. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Drong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

