Duane Cornella

Duane A. Cornella, 90, of Cheyenne passed away in the early morning April 17 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne.
Duane was born June 10, 1929, in Ottertail, Minn., a son of the late Victor and Gladys (Lamphere) Cornella.
Duane married Lenore Kravic in 1949 in Havre, Mont., and later welcomed a son, Jerry, and daughter, Cheryl. He then married Shirley Hunter Rodgers in 1956 and welcomed three children, a son, Craig, and two daughters, Tina and Mickie.
In 1956, he moved from Montana to Sheridan, and later moved to Thermopolis where he worked for the REA for a few years. He then transferred to Casper and worked for the REA until 1967. Duane then moved to Cheyenne and worked for the Bureau of Reclamation until he retired in 1991.
He and Shirley enjoyed spending winters in Arizona for a few years where he did rock work and enjoyed making jewelry for the entire family.
Duane is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Alex) Johnson and Mickie Golding; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; sons, Jerry and Craig; and daughter, Tina.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Olivet Cemetery.
