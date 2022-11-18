George Allen Dubois Jr. 1937-Family-man, friend and attorney George Allen Dubois, Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 85. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to George and Jean Dubois. His mother, Jean, was the first Miss Frontier Queen to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days. Being a cowboy at heart, George was always proud of his mother and proud of being from Wyoming. George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Arlaen; his daughter, Dione (Ricardo) Colón; his son, George DuBois; grandchildren, Sophia, Alexandra, Isabella, Ricky (Kimberly) Colón, Cheyenne, Heather, Julia DuBois; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Leo Colón; his sister, Marie (Charles) Duff; sister-in-law, Sally DuBois, Shane (Margo) Jonah Mestas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. George was preceded in death by his sister, Georjean Taylor; and his brother David DuBois. George’s love and support encouraged his friends and loved ones and they will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. George graduated from Cheyenne High School, Colorado State University, Denver University Law School, and served in the US Army. In high school he was involved in Boys’ State and was an outstanding athlete. During college he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Colorado Delta, and on the CSU track and field team. After graduation from college, he moved to California and worked as an Agent for the Internal Revenue Service. He received his CPA license after seven years with the IRS then enrolled at Denver University Law School. While attending law school, he was working part-time with Ernst and Ernst Accounting Firm as a CPA. After graduating law school, he was offered a job with Ernst and Ernst Accounting Firm in Albuquerque, NM. After several years he decided to practice law. He practiced with Turner Branch and Frank Dickson before forming his own firm, Dubois, Cooksey, Bischoff, and Ferrari. Although the simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to George, he had a work-hard/play-hard attitude. George was extremely generous with his time, money, wisdom, and friendship. His pleasant, easy-going personality was contagious to everyone he met. George’s life was so full of what mattered most! He was able to maintain perspective through successful relationships and love that makes life meaningful. Family was his ultimate joy and he loved including everyone on vacations and family gatherings. George, Arlaen, and family traveled the world together. Family and friends are invited to honor George at a Celebration of Life at Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar, 10721 Montgomery Blvd. on Saturday, December 10. 2022 from 11:30am-3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Old West Museum www.oldwestmuseum.org/donate, or to an organization of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for George at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH-Lomas 10500 Lomas Blvd NE 505-275-3500 2022
