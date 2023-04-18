Michael John Dugas

 

1947-2023 Michael John Dugas, 75, of Aurora, Colorado died April 7. Michael was born on May 2, 1947, in Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's memory to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Greenwood Village, Colorado. The service for Michael Dugas can be viewed via livestream by using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTnMV2Ee8Jk

