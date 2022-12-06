Norma Jean (Lockman) Duncan 1933-2022 Norma Jean Duncan, 89, died December 2, 2022, at Heritagespring Healthcare Center in West Chester, Ohio. She was born September 20, 1933, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Elizabeth and John Lockman. She graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1951. She married Melvin D. (Mel) Duncan on December 5, 1953. After graduating from high school, Norma began working at Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Company (later referred to as Mountain Bell) in Cheyenne, where she worked for approximately 35 years. She loved her work at the "phone company," where she was in many roles and retired as a human resource manager focusing on relocation services. She was active in the Telephone Pioneers, a volunteer service organization, with many of her "Bell System" friends and colleagues. Norma enjoyed spending time at the cabin she and Mel built in the old mining town of Morgan in the Snowy Range in Southeast Wyoming. She also loved helping Mel with the history books he authored. She enjoyed just about any type of history and was dedicated to keeping the archives of her classmates from Cheyenne High School and the friends she and Mel made over his long career with the Wyoming Air Guard. She is survived by her son, John Duncan (Robin Duncan) of Cheyenne and Sheridan, WY; Nancy Winter of Indianapolis, IN; Sandra Richtermeyer (Mike Santen) of Burlington, MA and Mason, OH; five grandsons, and three great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is her sister, Karen Dunigan Campbell of Thornton, CO, and Steamboat Springs, CO. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Janet Kay Duncan; her husband, Mel; and her brother, Arthur Lockman. Services are planned for Thursday, December 8th, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne, WY, where Norma was a member for most of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).