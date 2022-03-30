Theeda LoRee (Neufer) Dungan 1933-2022 Theeda LoRee Dungan, 88, was born September 16, 1933, in Sun City, Kansas and passed March 28, 2022, at Aspen Winds in Cheyenne Wyoming. She was born to Paul Herman & Marie Elizabeth (Wilhelm) Neufer. LoRee retired from the Wyoming State Highway Department as Data Entry personnel. She loved gardening, clothes shopping, Holiday cooking and had traveled to Hawaii, Mexico, as well as numerous US states. Her love of sewing, Bible Study and sharing her faith with others was always apparent. She led the National Day of Prayer in 1999 and was a member of Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church. LoRee is survived by her son, Marty Larsen; grandchildren, Joyce Larsen, Ashlee Payton, Jason Larsen, five great-grandchildren, and a nephew Rich Brown. She was preceded by her husband, Tom Dungan; parents, Paul & Marie Neufer; sister, Twila Brown; son, Lee Larsen; and nephew, Buzz Brown. A Viewing will be Thursday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greeley, CO at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
