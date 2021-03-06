June Marie (Conley) Dunn 1950-2021 June Marie Dunn, 70, of Cheyenne Wyoming passed away in her home on March 2,2021 with her husband by her side. She was born September 8, 1950 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She is survived by her children Lonna Lamphere, Kevin Dunn (Denise). Grandchildren; Jonea Fuller (James), Shaunda Waddle (Dustin), Tayla Lamphere (Michael), Tate Dunn, Trey Ferrin, and Danielle McBride. Great grandchildren; Brayden & Brody Fuller, Blaine House, Malaki Markley, Aubrey Sanchez, Paija Morgan, Liam Ferrin, and Landon Dunn. She is survived by her sister; Mickey Thrift, Shirley Swearingin. Her brother Larry Porter. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her mother Doris Crom, step-father Walt Crom, father Robert Porter. Two brothers Dale and Glen Porter. Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
