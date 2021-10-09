Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
1989-2021 Anthony Jeffery Duran, 32, of Cheyenne died October 7. He was born on September 15, 1989 in Cheyenne. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com