Anthony Jeffery Duran

 

1989-2021 Anthony Jeffery Duran, 32, of Cheyenne died October 7. He was born on September 15, 1989 in Cheyenne. To view the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Duran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus