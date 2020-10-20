William Arnold Durnan 1943-2020 William Arnold Durnan, 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 20, 2020 at his home. William was born April 12, 1943 in Troy, New York to John and Alice (Quinlivan) Durnan. He married Margaret West on June 18, 1966 in Shefford, England. He served honorably and retired from the United States Air Force as an intelligence gatherer. William is survived by his wife, Margaret Durnan; children, Andrew Durnan of Cheyenne, Lisa Durnan of Laramie, Paula (John) Hotz of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Claire (Chad) Smith of Burns; sister, Patricia Carr of Long Island, New York; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
