Wesley Edward Earles

 

Wesley Edward Earles 1942-2020 Wesley Earles,78, was born on February 3rd, 1942 and passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2020. He was the Husband of Cathy Earles, where they shared 38 beautiful years together. He will be remembered for is his contagious laugh, hard work, dedication and love he brought to his family. He is predeceased in death by Mother,Genevieve Johnson, and Father, Lum Earles. He is survived by children, LaDonna Boryczko, Darren Earles, Tera Shaw(Michael Shaw), Jena Lacik, Chad Pfost. Grandchildren, Jadyn Earles, Nick Boryczko, Chris Boryczko, Tylor Pfost, Sara Shaw, Stephanie Hernandez, Lacie Shaw, Terrance Lacik, Kamariuas Washington. Great-grandchildren, Beckum Boryczko, Braelynn Boryczko, Rylan Boryczko, Kayden Hernandez, Johnathan Hernandez. Please join us in celebration of his life on Sunday December 13th, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the American Legion on East Lincolnway in Cheyenne, Wy.

To send flowers to the family of Wesley Earles, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 15
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Francis E. Self American Legion Post 6
2001 E Lincolnway
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
comments powered by Disqus