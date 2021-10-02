Robert F. Eatmon 1943-2021 Robert "Bob" F. Eatmon, 78, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away in his home on September 24, 2021 surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Cheyenne, WY on April 23, 1943, son of the late Orville and Georgia Eatmon. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Colby Eatmon. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Eatmon, and his sons and their wives, Bobby and Julie, Bryan and Gina, Brett and AJ, and his daughter and her husband, Jennie and Heath Loftin. Bob has seven grandchildren, Jasmine, Colton, Jessy, Makayla, Benny, Natalie, and Tommy. His is survived by two brothers, five sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob worked at Wycon/Coastal Chemical in Cheyenne, WY for 33 years, retiring in 1998. After retiring, Bob purchased a workshop where he spent most days refurbishing antique furniture and collecting Old West, Frontier, and Native American memorabilia. Most important to Bob was spending time with his wife and family. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Kiwanis Community House on Tuesday, October 5th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Family and friends are welcome, with food and refreshments provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the Cheyenne Old West Museum or the charity of your choice.