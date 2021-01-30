1933-2021 Carmen "Marcella" Ebell, 87, of Cheyenne died January 28. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the Vigil via webcast, please visit www. wrcfuneral.com. Private Family services will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will be in Olivet Cemetery. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Should you add Discovery Plus as a streaming service?
- Company eyeing potential gold, copper mine near Curt Gowdy State Park
- Family first: Cheyenne-based rappers lean on each other, their community to grow
- Hundreds gather outside Capitol to hear Gaetz, Trump Jr. criticize Cheney
- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz plans Cheyenne visit in response to Cheney's impeachment vote
- Catholic group issues rebuke of former Bishop Joseph Hart
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- City orders Hitching Post demolition
- Active cases up slightly statewide, down a bit in Laramie County
- City-County Health to shut down Archer COVID-19 testing site Friday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.