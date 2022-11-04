Bruce W. Ebert, Sr.

 

Bruce W. Ebert, Sr. 1937-2017 Bruce W. Ebert, 85, of Cheyenne, passed at Hillcrest Country Estates in Bellevue Neb. surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1937, Tamaqua, PA. To William and Rose Ebert. Bruce was enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955, he served in the Vietnam War being a Flight Engineer on C-47 Aircraft and finally retired in 1981 in Cheyenne Wyoming after 26 years of active duty. Bruce than became a mailman in Cheyenne for the United States Post Office and retired from that after another 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He is survived by his children, Bruce Ebert Jr., John Ebert, Bill Ebert, Tig Ebert, Shannon Bevacua, Gary Barber, L'Dena Pereira, Robin Huber; two Brothers John and Jim Corbett; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bruce was preceded in death by William and Rose Ebert, Marion June Ebert, Linda R. Ebert. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens interment chapel. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

