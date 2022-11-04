...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Bruce W. Ebert, Sr. 1937-2017 Bruce W. Ebert, 85, of Cheyenne, passed at Hillcrest Country Estates in Bellevue Neb. surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1937, Tamaqua, PA. To William and Rose Ebert. Bruce was enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955, he served in the Vietnam War being a Flight Engineer on C-47 Aircraft and finally retired in 1981 in Cheyenne Wyoming after 26 years of active duty. Bruce than became a mailman in Cheyenne for the United States Post Office and retired from that after another 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He is survived by his children, Bruce Ebert Jr., John Ebert, Bill Ebert, Tig Ebert, Shannon Bevacua, Gary Barber, L'Dena Pereira, Robin Huber; two Brothers John and Jim Corbett; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bruce was preceded in death by William and Rose Ebert, Marion June Ebert, Linda R. Ebert. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens interment chapel. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
