Marilyn K. Eddins 1942-2021 Marilyn (Bremer) Eddins, of Cheyenne, passed away June 19, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born December 6, 1942, in Imperial, Nebraska to Duane and Paulene (Edghill) Bremer. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Joseph Eddins; children, Eric (Meredith) Eddins of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Quinn (Tracy) Eddins of Murrieta, California, and Neil Eddins of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister, Scheryl (Jerry) Hunt of Champion, Nebraska; grandchildren, Cole, Sadie, Sawyer, Sutton, Miranda, and Emily; one Aunt, Deane (Bremer) Dixon of McCook, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Ken Gunter, will be held Saturday, July 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Another memorial service, officiated by Pastor Melody Newman, will be held Saturday, July 31st at 2:00 p.m. at Liewer Funeral Home (308)-882-4642, 841 Court Street, Imperial, Nebraska with a reception to follow. A graveside burial of the urn at Mount Hope Cemetery will be performed under the funeral tent. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marilyn Bremer Eddins name to the Imperial Fire Department. Marilyn graduated high school from Curtis, Nebraska and then received her nursing license in 1965 from Saint Luke's Nursing School, Denver, Colorado. While attending St. Luke's she met her husband of 54 years, Joe Eddins. Joe was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado attending missile launch school. After a brief romance, they got engaged prior to Joe being stationed in Germany. After a 14-month tour in Germany, Joe returned to marry Marilyn in Imperial, Nebraska at the Methodist Church on October 8, 1966. Their honeymoon was spent traveling to Davis Montham AFB, Tucson, Arizona where Joe was a member of "Titan II" launch Crew. Marilyn started her extensive nursing career as a surgical nurse in Tucson. After discharge from the Air Force the Eddins' worked in Colorado for the next 25 years. Marilyn worked in four different hospitals as a surgical, neonatal, nurseries and geriatric nurse. After Joe's retirement they moved to Cheyenne where Marilyn worked as a geriatric nurse and retired after 12 years from Cheyenne Health Care nursing home, ending a 45-year career as a registered nurse. "Marilyn led by example and showed us how to die with dignity." Amen!