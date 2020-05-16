Edwardo Gutierrez, 94, of Cheyenne passed away May 12 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne.
He was born Aug. 30, 1925, in Costilla, N.M., to Martin and Benita Gutierrez. He married Esther Jaramillo in Cheyenne. He was retired from the city of Cheyenne after 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, Ted (Emma) Esquibel of Cheyenne and Ellen (Noe) Sanchez of Cheyenne; six grand children; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and siblings, Elena Arellano, Joe Gutierrez, Juan Gutierrez, Benito Gutierrez, Frank Gutierrez and Daniel Gutierrez.
Those who wish may contribute to Meals on Wheels.
Private services will be held. To offer condolences and attend the service remotely at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, go online to www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.