Ruth Q. Edwards 1927-2021 Our Mother, Ruth Q. Edwards, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 10, 2021, at the venerable age of 94. Ruth was born on May 21, 1927, to Anna Lee Qualls and Daniel Webster (DW) Qualls in Peaks Mill, Kentucky. Her brother, Dr. Gene T. Qualls, predeceased her in 2008. Both of her parents were teachers in Kentucky—which would also become her profession. Ruth graduated from Brenau College in Gainesville, GA with a major in music where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and Mu Phi Epsilon, an honorary music sorority. At Brenau College, she trained as a classical pianist and choral work, and taught both throughout her life. She was an elementary music teacher in the Sheridan and Cheyenne public school systems for over 30+ years. She taught piano lessons, played for and directed church choirs and helped with musical events for the various community theaters and schools. She also did graduate work in music at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO. In her later years, she worked as a Realtor in Cheyenne, WY; and Kona, HI, where she retired and lived until she was 83. Ruth was fortunate to live in many places throughout her life, including Boston, MA; Sheridan and Cheyenne, WY; McGrath, AK; Kona, HI; and finally, Portland, OR. She loved to travel, and enjoyed many trips throughout the United States, England, Greece, and Europe. In every place she lived, Ruth made friends, many of whom became lifelong friends who kept in touch with her until her death. Our family is grateful for these friends and the joy these relationships bought her. Ruth was fortunate to retire in Kona, HI, where she lived happily for over 20 years. It was in Hawaii that she learned how to watercolor, providing her family and friends with beautiful paintings of the Hawaiian landscape and flowers. She also took up tap dancing in her late 60s. Ruth was a “force” in life. She was a strong and determined person, with a great sense of humor, quick wit, and always a twinkle in her eye when she was visiting with you. Ruth was always cheerful and optimistic. She easily made friends and kept them throughout her life. She taught her children to be strong, independent thinkers, to have purpose in life, the value of working hard to achieve your goals, and to always be kind to one another. In her later years of life, Ruth suffered from dementia and had a debilitating stroke in 2020, but she always had a smile for you when visiting her. We, her family, would like to extend a special thanks to Heather and Charles Woiwor of C&H Family Home, Portland, OR, who took excellent care of her this past year and to the lovely nurses, social workers, Chaplin Dean and Chaplin Scott with Housecall Hospice Providers. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Beth DuPont, Portland, OR; Margaret Taylor (Tony and granddaughter, Julia), Honolulu, HI; and her son, Wes Delf, Cheyenne, WY. Private Celebrations of Life will be held in both Cheyenne, WY, and Kona, HI; at later dates.