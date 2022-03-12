Diane L Egge 1950-2022 Diane L. Egge (née Ekholm) was born on January 22, 1950, to Carl G. Ekholm and Stella V. Soder of Duluth, Minnesota. She lived a full and adventurous life—devoted to God, her loving husband of 49 years, and her family. Diane got her first horse at age twelve and never hung up her spurs. In high school, she played with The Duluth Accordionaires, touring Europe and playing on the Johnny Carson show. Music and travel were lifelong passions. She graduated from the University of Minnesota - Duluth, where she met her husband, Jerry Egge. They married on December 16th, 1972. They departed for the South Pacific eight months later and spent the next six years teaching on U.S. military bases on Midway Island, in Okinawa, and in the Philippines. Returning to the U.S., they settled in Colorado (having remembered the beauty of the Rocky mountains from their honeymoon) where they opened a retail shop importing wicker furniture from overseas. Diane made a career of teaching, instructing psychology and health on Midway Island and continuing through twenty years of giving piano lessons while raising her children and filling her home with music. Diane lived her last 30 years in Wyoming—and Wyoming lived in her. She camped and backpacked across the state; hunted elk, buffalo, and pheasants; and spent many days riding her horse in the mountains with friends. An ordained minister, she was actively involved in the Christian faith community in Cheyenne. She went on numerous missions and founded the Wyoming House of Prayer. She loved singing to God and praying for people. Diane had a competitive streak and accumulated a full wall of ribbons for her horsemanship and medals for her accomplishments as a runner and athlete. Retirement found Diane traveling between Connecticut and Arizona to visit her grandchildren, whom she cherished. She cultivated new passions, becoming a published poet, an award-winning photographer, and a novelist. She could be found ice skating with her grandkids and flying on ziplines. She died on March 9, 2022, at the hospital in Cheyenne, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her brother Greg Ekholm, her children Jenny (Egge) McJunkin, Brian, and Mark, and seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Church (9209 Ridge Road, Cheyenne, WY) on Tuesday, March 15th, at 11 am (live-streamed at www.cheyenne.church/watch). A reception will follow. Donations in lieu of sending flowers may be made to the International House of Prayer (www.ihopkc.org/give).
