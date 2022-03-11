Diane L. Egge

 

1950-2022 Diane L. Egge, 72, of Cheyenne died March 9. She was born January 22, 1950 in Duluth, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

