Kenneth Lyle Eickbush 1944-2021 Kenneth Lyle Eickbush, 77, of Cheyenne, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, May 14, 2021. Ken was born April 22, 1944 to John W. Eickbush. Sr. and J. Pearl O'Hare Eickbush, the 3rd of 4 children. Ken graduated from Central High School in1962. He served in the AirNational Guard for 38 years. At the age of 18, Ken went to work for Coastal Chem. He retired at 57. He then worked in Trinidad for a couple of years. Ken will be remembered by all for his kindness, loving nature and laughter. He liked to sing in the band, fishing, camping, bird hunting and he was a great dancer. Always putting on a great fish fry with his catch of the week. Ken is survived by his son, Shad (Debbie) Eickbush; daughter, Shareen Muldrow and former husband Mel Muldrow; former wife, Jane Eickbush (Barry Strohbehn); grandsons, Ryan (Jenny) Eickbush and William Gamble; granddaughter, Nicole Gamble; brother, John Eickbush, Jr.; sisters, Bonny (Ray) Sutter and Kathy (Marty) Cannan; and numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by parents John & Pearl Eickbush,; his grandparents; and numerous other close relatives. Ken will be missed terribly by his family that loved him so much! Services and military honors will be Thursday, 5:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception will follow at The Office Bar & Grill. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
