...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Eisenhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joseph Thomas Eisenhart 1992-2022 Joseph Thomas Eisenhart, age 30, passed away September 3, 2022. Born March 6, 1992 to Mark and DeAnn Eisenhart in Cheyenne, Joe graduated from Central High School in 2010. He attended LCCC and the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 2014. Joseph left us too soon but his impact on our lives is beyond measure. Family, far and near, was his everything. Those who truly knew him, knew he was a kind and gentle soul; perhaps even an old soul. He was never afraid of hard work and was always willing to put in the extra time and commitment; his work ethic was something we all marveled. He was dependable and you could always count on him to be there when you asked. Next to family, his greatest passion was Plein Air painting. He worked tirelessly to create, on canvas, his love and vision of his favorite places in Wyoming. A day spent painting, hiking, camping or fishing with his sister, brother-in-law, niece and nephews was a day in heaven for him. Joe taught us many lessons in his life: resilience, determination, heartfelt kindness and love. We are grieving and broken but we know Joe is at peace and in the loving arms of his Lord and that alone will carry us through the hardest days. Joe is survived by his parents, Mark and DeAnn Eisenhart; sister, Mari; brother-in-law, Jason; niece, Emma and twin nephews, Logan and Matthew; his maternal grandparents, David and MaryAnn Bair; paternal grandparents, Ron and Sylvia Eisenhart; aunt, Barbara (Jeff) Horton; uncle, Eric (Joanne) Eisenhart; dearest friend, Marissa Campbell as well as numerous extended family members and friends in Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Cheryl Eisenhart. Vigil for the Deceased will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
