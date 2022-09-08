Joseph Thomas Eisenhart

 

1992-2022 Joseph Thomas Eisenhart, 30, of Cheyenne died September 3. He was born March 6, 1992 in Cheyenne. Vigil for the Deceased 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cathedral. Interment Mountain View Memorial Park. For full obituary and to offer condolences, please visit www.schradercarescom.

