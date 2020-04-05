Elaine Binning

Elaine Marie Binning (Peterson), 67, passed away March 26 at her home in Cheyenne.
Elaine was the wife of Aaron Trzynka and they shared her last 20 years together.
Elaine was born on Sept. 19, 1952, in Moorhead, Minn., to Gordon and Gladys Peterson. She grew up in Hawley, Minn., attended and graduated from Hawley High School in 1970. She then began her adult life and ventured on to Wyoming where she worked on at the T-Z ranch. There she met Willard Binning, they wed and had their two children, Willard Robert Jr. and Christine Marie.
After moving back to Minnesota, Elaine earned a degree at the Interstate Business College. She then worked for Heritage Villa Retirement Home as a caregiver and later at the American Cancer Society fundraising for the cause. Her children remember her as a loving, kind and driven mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and grow in their relationship with God.
Elaine was accomplished at crocheting, quilting and watercolor painting. She was very knowledgeable about antiques and took pride in her collections of antique teapots, furniture and colonial era items. She traveled abroad to England and Ireland many times and loved to be by the ocean. Her interests included horseback riding, American history and classic movies (1940s).
She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She was passionate for praise and worship music, and, above all else, dedicated to her love for the Lord. She was an active and dedicated member of the International Fellowship of Christians & Jews and National Pro-Life Alliance, and often volunteered at the Laramie County Library and Lifechoice Pregnancy Care Center.
Elaine is survived by father, Gordon Peterson of Hawley; husband, Aaron Trzynka of Cheyenne; son, Willard Robert Binning Jr. of Pinedale; daughter, Christine (Jesse) Zumpfe of Pinedale; three grandchildren, Ted McDaniel, Willow Lucero and Christina Duchon; brother, Arvid Peterson of Hawley; brother, Gary Peterson of Hawley; brother, Wayne Peterson of Hawley; sister, Linda (John) Newland of Hawley; uncle and aunt, Albin (Marian) Sorum of Breckenridge, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Syvert (Alma) Sorum and Leigh (Ida) Peterson; mother, Gladys Peterson; brother, Roger Peterson; and cousin, Scott Sorum,
Services are to be held at a later date in Hawley when travel and concerns have lessened. Updated information will be posted at that time.
This is a paid obituary.