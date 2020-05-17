Elaine Levinson

Elaine Fay Smith Levinson, 86, passed away peacefully May 9 at her home in Mullica Hill, N.J.
Born and raised in Laramie on June 23, 1933, she was the daughter of Sam and Fannie Smith, sister to Mona, David, Max and Edith. Elaine loved spending time alongside her father at Smith Furniture in downtown Laramie, caring for her brothers and sisters, and stirring up trouble in what was then a small town.
She graduated from Laramie High School and studied at the University of Texas, finishing her B.A. in English and Spanish at the University of Denver. She loved classical music, opera and the arts with a passion to play and listen to piano. Elaine also loved gardening and, in particular, flowers of all kinds.
Elaine met her husband in Cheyenne, married and moved to the east coast. She devoted her time to her family, helping her husband build his medical practice, and committed herself to growing the local arts scene. She taught her children to love the arts and respect culture.
Elaine had a way of inspiring people and bringing them together for a common cause.
Elaine was a free spirit. She loved yoga, tofu, Leonard Cohen and Herb Alpert long before they were popular. She was an entrepreneur at heart, starting a street food cart business in Denver with her son. With an empathetic and open heart, she would often give away food to the people who were homeless, hungry and begging for help.
Elaine is survived by her children, Mark, Shana and Nathan; and her loving grandchildren, Alexandra, Daniel, Sam and Aaron.
In Elaine’s memory, please consider a donation to WRTI, classical/jazz radio station, which Elaine loved listening to on a daily basis. Go to https://www.wrti.org/, click on “Give Here” in the upper right corner. You can make a one-time donation of any amount by clicking on the radio button “Make this onetime donation….” and please put “In memory of Elaine Smith Levinson” in the comments text box.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.