James D Elder 1950-2022 James (Jim) Dean Elder, 71, passed away March 29, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born August 16, 1950, in Wichita, KS, to Marion Lee Elder and Frances Faye Elder Selby. Jim had a successful career as a meat cutter for over 50 years. Having graduated from Meat Cutting School in 1968; he took this experience to run all the Safeway meat Departments as well as the meat department at the commissary in F. E. Warren A.F.B. for many years. Most of his life was dedicated to Civil Service. He was also well experienced in Martial Arts and enjoyed teaching it to others. He also loved, more than anything, leaving town to go camping, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and everything else outdoors with his loved ones. These are memories that will never to be forgotten. Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Glenda; daughters, Kimberly Elder and her children Kevin Tharp and Brandan Gilfilian (Bayley and Brin), Tonia Mickle (Kevin) and her children, Dustin Mickle (Michelle) Britnie Mickle and Ashley Mickle (Jordan); stepson, John Combs and his children, Jaylene Oliver (Chris Zamora) Bailey Combs and Westen Combs; great grandson, Brody Mickle; siblings, Barbara Meadows (Don) and Bob (Mary) Elder; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Richard Selby; and two brothers. Viewing will be Monday April 4, 2022, from 10-4pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
