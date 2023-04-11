Martha Amelia Eliopulos 1934-Martha Amelia Eliopulos, aged 89, passed away on Monday, April 3rd at 7:43 PM. Martha had recently been diagnosed with Colon Cancer. She was in Hospice care at home which gave her family the opportunity to spend some quality time with her and comfort her in her final days. The memories of her final days will be cherished by her family along with so many memories from her entire life. Her family, her husband of 64 years, Alex, her children, Jim, George, Martin and Helen, and her grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Sophia and Max, will all miss her dearly. Martha was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan by her parents Susan and Martin who emigrated from Slovakia. She and her husband Alex had music in common and they met and fell in love after Alex convinced her to accompany him on the piano for an aria he as performing. She and Alex came to Cheyenne in 1959 where they raised their family. Martha was a music teacher who taught at numerous schools in Cheyenne and will be remembered for the amazing musicals she inspired her students to perform. In 2003, she and Alex moved to Grand Junction, Colorado where they lived until 2017 until moving to Longmont, Colorado. Martha and Alex were members of Saints Constantine and Helen Eastern Orthodox Church while in Cheyenne, Saint Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church in Grand Junction and Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Boulder, Colorado where she had funeral services on April 11, 2023. In lieu of flowers, family is asking that donations go to the Iconography Project at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Boulder, Colorado at https://www.stspeterandpaulboulder.org/iconproject Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cristmortuary.com for the Eliopulos family. 2023