Elizabeth Keenan

Elizabeth “Betty” S. Keenan, 94, of Cheyenne was ushered into Heaven on Feb. 16.
She was born March 24, 1925, in Camden, N.J., to Edward and Frances Stackenwalt. On June 16, 1951, she married Robert S. Keenan. Their life together started in Panama, welcoming three daughters.
In 1960, they moved to Winter Park, Fla., where they added another girl to the daughter brigade! In 1965, the family moved to Cheyenne, remaining there until 1980 when they retired to Polson, Mont. Betty returned to Cheyenne in 2000, after the death of Bob.
Betty attended Element Church, where she served and worshiped faithfully. Betty’s Lord and her family meant everything to her.
She is survived by four daughters, Linda Grout, Debbie Garber (John), Jan Maxwell and Alison Keenan; nine grandchildren, Mindy Huggan (Neil), Brian Grout (Sarah), Kristi Keenan, Amanda Cook (Brian), Rob Webb, Breanne Davis (Anthony), Michael McCurdy, James Maxwell and Ellie Maxwell; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Element Church, Cheyenne.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial gifts to I HEART WY, 600 Carlson St., Cheyenne, WY 82009 or www.elementchurch.life/give.
