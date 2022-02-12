Joseph Woodford Elkins 1930-2022 Our Dad transitioned from his earthly body to his eternal one at his home in Cheyenne, WY on January 27th, 2022 at the age of 91. Dad was born February 23, 1930, in Red Mesa, Colorado to George and Ida (Harris) Elkins. He was the eldest of five children: Dad, George (Doyle), Stanley, Donald, and Alice Ence. Dad married our mother, Patricia Helen Lee, in 1952. They were married for 65 years until Mom preceded Dad in death in 2017. They had four children together: Christine Odland, Teresa Wittrock, Michael Elkins, and Joseph Elkins, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He also had numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Dad's most significant job was that of a USAF Office of Special Investigations (OSI) agent for 12 years. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he opened and ran his own private investigation business. Dad enjoyed a very long and exciting life which provided him with a treasure trove of captivating, unusual, sometimes even shocking stories taken from his real-life adventures. For instance, he survived a bite by the Korean Death Spider and once worked on a malfunctioning hydrogen bomb. We will always treasure his ability to completely mesmerize his audience while telling one of his many stories. Dad will be very much missed by his family and friends, who will remember him for his indomitable spirit despite many, many tragedies and heartaches. We will also remember his tremendous sense of humor, his effervescent, fun-loving personality, and his insanely sharp memory. Dad always did what was right--no matter what. He was truly one of a kind. Dad was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Stanley and Donald, a pre-born child, one granddaughter, and one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his brother Doyle and his sister Alice as well as his four adult children and many surviving grand and great-grandchildren. Dad's ashes, per his desire, will be buried with Mom's ashes in a shared grave at the Cheyenne National Cemetery (date to be determined) preceding a private memorial for the both of them.
