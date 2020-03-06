Ellen Rech

Ellen Marie Rech, 97, passed away Feb. 27 at home in Oro Valley, Ariz.
Ellen was born April 17, 1922, in Mount Pleasant, Pa., to Crosby and Edith (Patton) Thompson.
Ellen lived in Mount Pleasant until she married Bruno J. Rech on April 12, 1946, in Pittsburgh. In the fall of 1947, they moved to Cheyenne. She began her working career at Warren Air Force Base. Later, she worked as a legal secretary in Cheyenne. Ellen was very active, took flying lessons and rode horses. Ellen loved people, family and friends, and cooking meals for them.
Ellen is survived by a son, Mark (Carla); three grandsons, Justin, Dustin and Anthony; and two sisters, Muriel (Johnston) of San Antonio, Texas, and Janet (Roth) of Silver Spring, Md.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno; her parents; and a brother, Dick.
Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church (Cheyenne) or the Union Pacific Transportation Museum.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Bruno and Ellen’s life will be held at a later time in Cheyenne.
