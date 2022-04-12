Wind gusts 45 to 55 mph out of the northwest are expected to
continue late this afternoon...until sunset across southeast
Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. This includes
Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball, and Scottsbluff. Strong cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. Use caution if traveling.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Erb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Janice Lorene Erb 1940-2022 Janice Lorene Erb, 81, of Riverton WY passed away on March 16, 2022. Janice was born December 25, 1940 in Lyons, Kansas to Ronel and Ethel "Jackie" (Norris) Golden. She was the eldest of two daughters, growing up in Cheyenne and attending Central High School. Janice married her first husband and high school sweet heart, William J. Walls on November 26, 1958. Through this marriage, they were blessed with four daughter: Rhonda, Robin, Rolinda (Ole), and Rolene (Tuttie). After her girls were in school, she worked as a server at Little America in Cheyenne. A few years later, she met the love of her life, Daniel W. Erb and they married March 28, 1975. Together they had two sons: Michael and Daniel Erb. Janice loved her family and had a passion for nurturing small children. She lovingly operated a daycare for several years. She loved to be in the company of others, and will be remembered for always helping those in need. She was proceeded in death by her infant daughters Ronna Lee Walls and Baby Girl Walls, a granddaughter Gynnette Slemmons, parents, Ronel and Jackie Golden, her beloved husband Daniel W. Erb and her sister, Donna French. Janice is survived and will be greatly missed by her children Rhonda Bobian, Robin Erb, Rolinda Slemmons, all of Cheyenne WY, Rolene (Doug) Halbmaier of Aladdin WY, Michael Erb of Texas and Daniel (Dorea) Erb of Riverton WY, her 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place at Davis Funeral Home Inc. of Riverton WY and a celebration of life will be later this summer.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Erb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.