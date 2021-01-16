Harriet L. (Beglau) Erickson 1930-2021 Harriet L. (Beglau) Erickson, (Grandma Harriet) 90, of Cheyenne, passed January 13, at Granite Rehab and Wellness Center. She was born November 11, 1930 to Emmanuel and Olga (Ehmann) Beglau, in Alfred, North Dakota. Worked and lived in Minnesota. She was a bookkeeper there. She worked for Crook & Hanley Hardware before moving to Cheyenne. Harriet married the love of her life Sherman "Bud" Erickson on September 25, 1954. They had three children. Her and bud moved the kids to Cheyenne where they opened and ran Erickson Hardware from Dec. 1970-Sept. 2002. Harriet was a Foster Grandparent for ten years and during those years was given the grandparent of the year award. She was a member of the Quota Club International as well. She is survived by her children Barbara Niven, Colorado Springs; David (Leslie) Erickson, Wellington; Mike (Peggy) Erickson, Cheyenne; grandchildren, Heath (Dayna) Erickson, Heather (CJ) Kammeran, Lucas Niven, Kari (Casey) Niven, Sara Niven, Michael and Tomee Erickson; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Boston, Porcha and Olivia; extended family, Kellie Erickson and many family and friends. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.