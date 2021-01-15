1930-2021 Harriet L. Erickson, 90, of Cheyenne died January 13. At Granite Rehab and Wellness Center. She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Alfred, North Dakota. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
